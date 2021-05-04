Celtic's unwanted record, Rangers midfielder back on Arsenal radar, SFA hit with 'ban', Ex-Motherwell coach sacked : SPFL Rumour Mill

SPFL Rumour Mill, May 4, 2021. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The end of the season is fat approaching and records are on the line – some more desirable than others. Rangers are unbeaten and could complete a league campaign without a defeat by avoidung defeat over the next two games – but rivals Celtic need to register some points to avoid an unwanted record of their own.

Meanwhile the end of the season also brings title celebrations and after Hearts’ deliberations of how to mark their trophy day, Partick Thistle have made their mind up too after the ill-feeling of their league status changes last summer.

Of course, the end of the season also kick-starts the transfer window and there are many stories and much speculation ahead of the trading period beginning.

Here’s a look across the headlines on Star Wars Day – May the fourth – across Scottish Football.

Points haul

Celtic are facing a 21-year low if they don’t win their final to games of the season – they haven’t had as bad a season since John Barnes’ reign at Parkhead (The Scotsman)

You’re uninvited

Representatives from the Scottish FA and SPFL will not be welcome at Firhill when Partick Thistle celebrate being champions of League One with the league trophy on Wednesday, following their controversial relegation from SPFL Championship a year ago (The Scotsman)

Two months

Former Motherwell coach and Rangers defender Maurice Ross has been sacked from Notts County after just two months. The assistant manager admits to making ‘an ill-judged comment’ to a player. (Glasgow Times)

Injury worry

Jack Hendry faces a fitness sweat after being injured in Oostende’s weekend match with Standard Liege. He suffered in a challenge with midfielder Mehdi Carcela-Gonzalez and was forced off. The Celtic loanee, formerly of Dundee, has been recent call-up to Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad and has one eye on this summer’s European Championships and is hoping the knock is not too bad. (The Scottish Sun)

Club partnership

Brighton could be the latest club to hook up with Hibs in a partnership agreement. The Easter Road club already have an agreement with League Two Stenhousemuir and the response from the south coast club has been positive (Daily Record)

Decision Day

Hearts have made a decision on the future of short-term defensive signing Shay Logan – and opted not to sign the on-loan Aberdeen defender (Edinburgh Evening News)

Gunner sign

Arsenal have re-ignited their interest in taking Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara back to the club where he began his professional career (Football Insider)

Missed out

Sky Sports commentator Andy Walker is seeking legal advice after being ‘banned’ from Ibrox and Celtic Park by both Old Firm rivals – Rangers and Celtic. He missed the weekend fixture which Rangers won 4-1 at Ibrox with ALly McCoist and James McFadden replacing him on the gantry. (The Scottish Sun)

Saint wait

St Johnstone striker Guy Melamed is wanted by Portsmouth, Ipswich and Sunderland but is keeping his options open with a new deal at McDiarmid Park on the table (The News via The Courier)