Celtic to complete £2.6m deal, Rangers transfer admission, Hearts wait on duo, Dundee United near international winger move, £11.5k-a-week striker to Parkhead - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

There was a win, draw and loss for Rangers, St Johnstone and Aberdeen respectively as all ties remain in the balance for next week.

Attention switches to domestic action this weekend, starting with Raith Rovers against Dunfermline Athletic on Friday night.

In the background clubs are still trying to finalise transfer business.

Winger set for Tannadice

Dundee United hope to announce the signing of Ilmari Niskanen in the coming days. The 23-year-old Finnish international has agreed terms and a deal has been done with his side Ingolstadt who play in the German second tier. The winger moved to Germany last year, helping Ingolstadt win promotion.

Bacuna could have been a Ger earlier

New signing Juninho Bacuna has revealed he could have become a Rangers player last season but a move “unfortunately didn’t go through”. The Scottish champions announced the completion of the deal for the midfielder from Huddersfield Town on Thursday evening.

The 24-year-old said: "I kept my eye a little bit on Rangers and they became champions, so it's nice to be part of it.”

Giakoumakis to Celtic latest

Celtic haven’t yet agreed a fee with VVV Venlo to sign striker Georgios Giakoumakis, according to the Scottish Sun. It has been reported a £2.1million fee had been agreed between the two sides for the player who scored 29 goals in 33 times last season despite the Dutch side being relegated from the top-flight. There is strong interest from Celtic in the player but they face competition from German side Werder Bremen. It is understood there has been contact between the 26-year-old and the club but no terms have been agreed with Giakoumakis reportedly wanting £11,500-a-week.

Hearts face wait over duo

Cameron Devlin’s move to Hearts has progressed after an application for a UK visa was submitted with the British Embassy in Australia. There is no time scale in terms of when a decision is likely to be made. Hearts are hoping the player, who has agreed a long-term deal, will avoid quarantine by travelling directly from his homeland. The Tynecastle club have triggered a five-figure release in his contract with Newcastle Jets to be able to buy him.

Meanwhile, the Jam Tarts face a wait to land Ben Woodburn from Liverpool. The attack-minded midfielder has agreed a loan until January and is keen to join the Edinburgh club but Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp is keen to hold on to him until he strengthens his squad.

Celtic set to complete deal

Josip Juranovic could complete his move to Celtic today (Friday). The Croatian international played and scored in Legia Warsaw’s 2-2 draw with Slavia Prague in the Europa League on Thursday. The right-back will likely pen a four-year deal and cost £2.6million as Ange Postecoglou looks to add bodies to his squad with Anthony Ralston currently the only first-team right-back.

Gerrard's wake-up message

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard sent a wake up message to his players after they struggled past Armenian champions Alashkert in the Europa League play-off. The ten men won 1-0 thanks to an Alfredo Morelos goal at Ibrox.

Gerrard said: "We're in competitions and we're at a club where you can't afford to be where we are right now. We need to find our level and we need to wake up right now."