Juninho Bacuna: Rangers bolster midfield options with arrival of Curaçao internationalist

Juninho Bacuna in action for Huddersfield last season

The 24-year-old Dutch-born player began his career at hometown side FC Groningen before joining Huddersfield Town in 2018.

He made more than 100 appearances for the Terriers, scoring 12 goals.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard had hinted that a new signing was close, saying in a press conference: “We’re hoping to have some news in the coming days.

“We might have something to say around the game. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

Bacuna, whose brother Leandro currently plays for Cardiff after spells with Aston Villa and Reading, will wear the number 22 shirt for the Gers.

Gerrard said he felt his squad was light in midfield, revealing that he wanted to avoid a similar scenario to the end of last season when Rangers were “a bit short at times” in the middle of the park.

Speaking to Rangers TV Bacuna said: “There was interest last season, unfortunately it didn’t go through.

"I am ready to prove myself and learn from the boys, learn from the manager. I am ready to get started and I can’t wait.

"I had experience in the Premier League and unfortunately it didn’t go like I wanted but I will take the experience from that and bring it here and show what I can do here.

"I think the style the team is going to play will suit me and I think I can be at my best here."

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.