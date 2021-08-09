Celtic star on shortlist of Serie A giants, Rangers get transfer boost, Hibs star still wanted, Ryan Christie contract talks - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Monday's Scottish football transfer news. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The big news was Rangers suffering their first league defeat since 2020 at Dundee United on Saturday afternoon. Meanwhile, Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen all made it two wins from two. The only other unbeaten side is St Johnstone who have drawn their opening two games.

Such is the hectic nature of August, attention now turns to Europe this week with five teams involved all the while clubs are still trying to do transfer business before the window shuts at the end of the month.

Here is all of Monday's latest from around the SPFL:

Christie talks

Celtic have held talks with Ryan Christie to extend his stay at Parkhead. The attacking midfielder is free to discuss a pre-contract agreement with other clubs with his current deal set to expire in January. Christie has had interest from England and France but could prolong his time with Celitc. The player started and impressed in the league win over Dundee on Sunday after scoring in Europe on Thursday night. (Scottish Sun)

Livi signing winger

Livingston are signing winger Odin Bailey on loan from Birmingham City. Josh Mullin departed on loan, joining Hamilton Accies last week, opening up a spot within David Martindale’s squad. The Livi boss revealed former player Nicky Cadden tipped the club off about Bailey having played beside him at Forest Green Rovers last season. Martindale said: “He plays on the right or left, he’s a winger and at times at Forest Green played as a wing back. He’s an offensive player, great technique, great delivery and a good turn of pace.” (The Scotsman)

Roma’s Edouard interest

Odsonne Edouard is on a shortlist of strikers wanted by Serie A side Roma. Romelu Lukaku’s imminent £95million move to Inter Milan is set to have a knock-on effect which will see Roma forward Edin Dzeko replace the Belgian at the San Siro. Jose Mourinho is keen on PSG striker Mauro Icardi and Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham. However, they could move for the Celtic striker. The Frenchman was on target in the win over Dundee on Sunday. Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou said: “If something changes over the course of the next few weeks, then we are ready for it.” (Il Tempo)

Veerman latest

Rangers have received a further boost in their reported pursuit of Joey Veerman. The Heerenveen midfielder has been linked with a move to Ibrox, while he has interest from Hellas Verona in Italy and Feyenoord. Hellas had a bid knocked back for the player, while the Dutch giants have moved on to another target, turning their attention to Molde midfielder Fredrik Aursnes. (Daily Record)

Doig update

There remains transfer interest in Hibs star Josh Doig. The left-back returned to the starting line-up on Sunday against Ross County. However, Jack Ross has revealed no club has yet met the demands of the club. He said: “For now, he’s a Hibs player, he’s our player. I’ve used the phrase before about talking the walk and walking the walk and so far no club has done both.” (Evening News)

