Livingston manager David Martindale reveals new player arrival after late winner robs his side against Aberdeen

Livingston manager David Martindale watched his side lose in heartbreaking fashion against Aberdeen (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Bailey was at the Tony Macaroni Arena to watch Livingston lose 2-1 to Aberdeen after a late gaffe from ‘keeper Max Stryjek saw Jack MacKenzie’s speculative late shot slip through his grasp. The midfielder is coming in after Josh Mullin asked to be allowed to sign for Hamilton Accies on loan last week.

“I am expecting him to sign in half an hour,” said Martindale. “He is not getting out of the building until he has signed, and I’m no’ kidding!

“I have a really, really good relationship with (Birmingham technical director) Craig Gardner,” he added. “I did my A and B licence with Craig and we have kept in touch. Craig put me onto him.

“Odin played alongside Nicky Cadden last year at Forest Green. I was in for him earlier in the window but (Andrew) Shinnie became available and stole every penny I had left. I had to put it on the back burner.

“But Josh Mullin chapped the door on Friday and asked to go out on loan to Hamilton. That opened the door to go and bring Odin in. He was at the game and will sign on loan. He plays on the right or left, he’s a winger and at times at Forest Green played as a wing back.