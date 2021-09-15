Celtic £4m defender was 'not for sale', Rangers linked to English three-goal winger, Boss won't quit, Celtic rival Man City and PSG - Scottish Football SPFL Rumour Mill

Rumour Mill (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Here is a look at the headlines, stories and speculation across Scotland’s football scene on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Rangers Jed eye

Rangers have been linked again with a January move for three-goal winger Jed Wallace, who is currently at skybet Championship side Millwall. The front-man could be available before his contract runs out next year, but Newcastle and Celtic are also reportedly monitoring the former Portsmouth player and England youth international’s situation.

Scam email

Rangers have contacted Police Scotland and warned fans to be vigilant after a scam email circulated purporting to be linked to the Ibrox club. The club tweeted from the club’s official account with confirmation of the legitimate club email sources.

Celtic bid

Celtic defender Carl Starfelt was not for sale over the summer, Rubin Kazan sporting director Oleg Yarovinsky has claimed, but the £4m bid from Celtic proved too good to turn down. The Swedish stopper moved to Parkhead after the Russian club “received a good offer for both Karl and us, so we accepted it,” he said.

Top aim

Hearts are aiming to break into the top three of the SPFL Premiership after a huge turnaround in the 15months since being demoted, says Robbie Neilson.

Racist claim

Airdrie defender Rico Quitongo has accused one of his own club’s fans of racist abuse. The defender played in a 0-0 draw with League One leaders Queen’s Park at Firhill on Saturday. Confirming the club had launched an investigation, he tweeted: “Thankfully my family weren't there but it makes no difference it shouldn't be in football and I absolutely don't deserve to be personally abused for my skin colour.”

Won’t quit

Under-fire Dunfermline manager Peter Grant says he will not quit, despite his side’s lowly position in the cinch Championship. Grant was in charge at relegated Alloa last season and moved to East End Park, but the Pars are mired on the bottom of the second tier but the former Celtic and Norwich captain is determined to turn his club’s fortunes around.

Worst feeling

Relegation for Dundee United at Dundee was Queen’s Park striker Simon Murray’s worst feeling in football – despite being a Dundee fan himself. The striker is now leading the third tier with the Spiders but says experiencing the drop at the hands of their Tayside city rivals at Dens Park was the worst feeling in football. The teams meet again in the top flight this weekend for the first time in five years.

Pass marks