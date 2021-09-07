Celtic in £6.4m transfer boost, Rangers contract talks with in-demand star, Austria boss confident of win over Scotland, Christopher Jullien lift - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Scotland face Austria in a World Cup qualifier in Vienna. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Steve Clarke’s men face Austria in Vienna with the sides sitting third and fourth in qualifying respectively, behind Denmark and Israel.

Defeat for Scotland will make it difficult to finish in the top two places. However, a win will put them in a great position to finish as runners-up and reach the play-off stage for a place at next year's tournament.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is all the latest from around Scottish football and the SPFL:

Scotland message

Austria boss Franco Foda has admitted he is “pretty sure” his side will beat Scotland in the crucial World Cup qualifier on Tuesday night. He said: "It’s like a final for us and we have to get three points. But we’re definitely capable of doing that.”

Gilmour praise

Billy Gilmour has been described as “ahead of his time” by Celtic captain Callum McGregor. The former Rangers youngster has emerged as a key player for Scotland and Steve Clarke. Currently on loan at Norwich, the midfielder has been the country’s best player across the World Cup qualifiers with Denmark and Moldova.

“For somebody so young he has obviously got a very mature head on his shoulders,” McGregor said. “Maturity wise he is probably ahead of his time which is excellent.”

Youngsters' Celtic chance

Celtic youngster Scott Robertson has revealed Ange Postecoglou encouraged the club’s younger players as soon as he was appointed as the Parkhead boss in the summer. Teenagers Dane Murray and Adam Montgomery have been used in big games by the Australian.

Robertson, who is on loan at Crewe Alexandra, said: "From the first day the new manager arrived, he told us all that no matter what your age is, if you are good enough then you will play for him. It was great to hear him say that."

Jota transfer boost

Celtic have been boosted by a change in transfer policy by Portuguese giants Benfica. The Parkhead side signed winger Jota on loan from the Lisbon club and the deal includes an option to buy. Reportedly, Benfica never used to insert such clauses in loan deals, instead only putting a recall option in. It's understood Celtic would have to pay £6.4m to sign the player permanently.

Kamara interest and contract

Glen Kamara confirmed there was “some interest from different teams in different leagues” during the latest transfer window. The Rangers midfielder starred for Finland at European Championships in the summer but the Ibrox side have been able to hold on to him. The club are still in contract talks with the Finn over a new deal with two years remaining on his current contract.

Jullien boost

Christopher Jullien has been included in the Celtic squad for Europe. The centre-back has not played since December 2020 due to a knee injury. But his inclusion suggests his return is not far away. Ange Postecoglou has been careful not to rush him back.

Lennon linked with Ireland

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon is favourite to land the Ireland job if Stephen Kenny is sacked. The former Dunfermline manager is under pressure with rumours circulating that he could be sacked. He has won just one of his 15 matches in charge and the country sit behind Luxembourg in qualifying for the World Cup.