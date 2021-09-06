Austria coach Franco Foda confident after clear the air talks ahead of Scotland clash but warns side 'must win headers' against Lyndon Dykes

Austrian national football team head coach Franco Foda. (Photo by Christian Bruna - Pool/Getty Images)

The result threw the race for second-place in Group F open and shocked Austrian football, but the national boss is content his side will get back on track against Steve Clarke’s side in Vienna.

Scotland sit one point ahead of Tuesday night’s hosts and two off second-placed Israel. Defeat for the home side could make qualification almost impossible but Foda isn’t even contemplating that as a factor.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I don’t really think about that as I’m pretty sure we’ll win,” he said. "It’s like a final for us and we have to get three points. But we’re definitely capable of doing that.

The squad have had a clear the air chat after their shock 5-2 loss in Israel. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

"We know that we have to win this game. I trust the team and we’ll do everything we can to do that.

"We had a long journey back from Israel on Sunday and had a little talk about the details which we didn’t do well.

"Everyone knows what mistakes they made and what they did wrong.

"We have experienced players. We sat down and spoke to them. It was a calm conversation, not emotional, and the details we covered were very clear."

Scotland twice came from behind to draw the last time the teams met in the group opener at Hampden in March, capped by John McGinn’s overhead kick. However Foda identified Lyndon Dykes as Scotland’s threat and urged his side to be robust when they meet on Tuesday night – and look out for long balls.

He added: "Scotland play a similar system to Israel with three at the back, five in midfield and two attackers, but it’s a little different as they are stronger and play a lot with their wingers. They are dangerous in those situations. They are a very strong team so it’s going to be important that we win our tackles.

"Lyndon Dykes is pretty robust, Che Adams is quick. But they play differently to Israel. They play a lot of long balls, crosses into the box and they just win headers. It’s going to be important for us that we we win those headers."