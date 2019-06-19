Celtic favourites ahead of Rangers, Aberdeen and KIlmarnock to make European group stages

Scotland's entrants in European competition for the 2019/2020 season have found out their potential opponents for the first two rounds of qualifying.

READ MORE: Celtic discover potential opponents in Champions League second qualifying round

READ MORE: Rangers, Kilmarnock and Aberdeen learn potential Europa League round two opponents

Bosnian champions FK Sarajevo lie in wait for Celtic in the Champions League qualifying first round, and if the Parkhead side progress they will face either Shkendija from North Macedonia or Estonia's Nomme Kalju.

Meanwhile, in the Europa League, Rangers are still unsure of their first opponents, as they wait to find out the winner between St Joseph's of Gibraltar or Kosovan representatives Prishtina. The second round has seen the Ibrox side drawn with Cork City, previous adversaries Progres Niederkorn or Cardiff Metropolitan Uni.

Kilmarnock have to see off Wales' Connah's Quay Nomads before an enticing trip to the Serbia capital to face Partizan Belgrade.

Derek McInnes will have been content with Aberdeen's draw. Fola Esch of Luxembourg or Georgia's Chikhura Sachkhere are their potential second round opponents providing they defeat Finnish side RoPs.

But what are their respective chances of reaching the Champions League and Europa League group stages?

Celtic are looked upon favourably in their Champions path, priced at just 7/4 with Scottish bookmakers McBookie to reach the money-laden goal that is Europe's premier competition.

Rangers became the first Scottish team to reach the Europa League group stages after entering at the first qualifying stage last season. They are 3/1 to repeat the feat.

Aberdeen and Kilmarnock don't have such expectation with the Dons priced at 6/1, while Killie are 10/1.