Celtic discover potential opponents in Champions League second qualifying round

Celtic now know their UEFA Champions League second qualifying round opponents, provided they defeat FK Sarajevo in the first round.





The Hoops will face the winners of the clash between Estonian side Nomme Kalju and Shkendija of North Macedonia.

The draw meant Celtic avoided old foes HJK of Helsinki in Finland as well as Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol and FK Sutjeska of Montenegro.

They also escaped tricky trips to Armenia to face Ararat-Armenia or the Georgian capital Tbilisi to face Saburtalo.



Nomme Kalju (Estonia)

Celtic could come up against first-time opponents if they draw Estonian champions Nomme Kalju.



The Tallinn-based team, nicknamed the Pink Panthers, finished top of the Meistriliiga - just their second-ever league title.



Former St Mirren winger and Estonia international Sander Puri currently plies his trade for the side, who play at the 650-capacity Hiiu Stadium, although a potential tie with Celtic could be switched to the 5,000-capacity Kadriorg Stadium.





Shkëndija (North Macedonia)



Shkendija of North Macedonia will be hoping to knock Nomme Kalju out in the first qualifying round.

The Red and Blacks were founded in August 1979, making them 39 years old this year, and are based at the 15,000-capacity Ecolog Arena in Tetovo.

They've only won 11 of their 31 European games, but they did record impressive wins over HJK and Sheriff Tiraspol in 2017/18 and 2018/19.

