Pressure is building on the Dutchman after the 1-1 draw with Livingston at Ibrox on Saturday saw his side booed off the park after slipping four points behind Celtic in the cinch Premiership title race.

It followed a number of substandard performances both domestically and in Europe this season with patience appearing to run out with sections of the Rangers support now calling for Van Bronckhorst to be replaced.

Commons, writing in his Daily Mail column, believes most Rangers fans have now had enough with a change possible before the World Cup he pointed to the contrasting styles of football on display at Ibrox and Celtic Park.

"Truthfully, I think a lot of fans would get rid of him now, regardless of what happens against Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday night," he wrote in his Daily Mail column.

"Saturday's draw against Livi isn't to be viewed in isolation. Rangers have been dreadful for weeks. That result had been coming.

"They were booed off last midweek on the back of a 1-0 win over Championship side Dundee in the Premier Sports Cup.

"Fans then vented their fury once again on Saturday and I don't blame them. I'd rather watch paint dry than watch this Rangers team.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is under pressure following a poor run of form. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

"Honestly, if they were playing at the bottom of my garden, I wouldn't open the curtains. They are so slow and one-paced in possession. It's boring, pedestrian and predictable.

"As always with the Old Firm, you're going to be compared with what's happening with your rivals across the city. Celtic are the polar opposite of Rangers.

"They are well-coached, have a clear style and identity, score goals for fun and quite often blow teams away. Van Bronckhorst is now almost a year into the job, but I don't see any clear evidence of what style he's trying to coach into this Rangers team.

"Whereas, with Celtic, you could see a clear style and identity within a couple of months once Ange Postecoglou took the job.

"If the Dons go to Ibrox and win, I reckon he'll be toast. The club are obviously trying to limp through until the World Cup period, with a view to strengthening the squad in the January transfer window.

"But, if results and performances continue like this, Van Bronckhorst will be lucky to even make it as far as the World Cup. The fans will hound him out."

Commons also insisted that the scrutiny for Rangers’ failings so far this season should be extended to the recruitment department, led by Ross Wilson.

He added: "The likelihood is that Van Bronckhorst will now pay the price for that by losing his job. But let's not pretend that changing the manager will solve all the problems at Ibrox.