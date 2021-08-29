'Carlsberg don't do COVID crises', 'Nothing to fear' - Rangers fans react to 1-0 Premiership win over Celtic

Rangers fans were delighted with the result over Celtic. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

@adamski152: “It’s almost like 50 games is a better barometer of just how good this Rangers team is than the last five. No failures but Balogun, Kamara and McCrorie were outstanding. BACK THE TEAM. THEY DESERVE IT.”

@RyanGilbert79: “Absolutely buzzing after that. Not much in the game, but delighted to see a bit of fight back in the squad. Balogun proving the doubters wrong (myself included) was great but thought Kamara was outstanding (again). Need his contact sorted ASAP. A beautiful Sunday indeed.”

@JamesNi90063750: “Terrific result for Rangers given some recent performances, second half display made such a difference. Balogun my MOTM, McCrorie composed throughout and excellent when called upon. Seven unbeaten in the Old Firm with six wins - and 21 league wins in a row at Ibrox”

@MattNorth_: “Great win in the Old Firm today over Celtic, superb performance too. Important three points as well to keep within distance of the top two, get in there!”

@HayhoeDavid97: “3rd choice keeper and 3rd choice right back, and still kept a clean sheet! Outstanding effort today.”

@cwy73: “Natural order restored. Even with a ravaged and depleted squad, the stranglehold of dominance continues.”

@Axel_H_Rivai: “NO GERRARD? NO PROBLEM. Don't mind the raucous of the fans at Ibrox, but it's great to see that they are back in an Old Firm rivalry that is one of many reasons that makes football great.This is why @RangersFC are your defending @spfl champions.”

@1886Pierce: “If that’s the best Big Ange has to offer, we’ve nothing to fear! So much more to come from that Rangers team but still found enough today to win it! More to come, but defensively looked much better and how could you not be happy for Gary Mac! Job Done!”

@waynefawcett: “Brill that. 3rd choice Gk, 3rd choice Rb (due to Covid) man of the match. Probably played at 80% and won, that’s what champions do lads. Come back after the international break all guns blazing.”

@JohnnyMcNabb21: “Not even out of second gear. Steven Davis isn't allowed to ever retire.

@thisisibrox: “Carlsberg don't do COVID crises, but if they did...”

