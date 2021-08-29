Gary McAllister reveals Steven Gerrard’s delighted reaction to Rangers’ Old Firm victory over Celtic

Rangers scorer Filip Helander and goalkeeper Robby McCrorie embrace at the end of their team's 1-0 win over Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Along with self-isolating Gerrard, goalkeepers Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin, right-backs James Tavernier and Nathan Patterson, left-back Calvin Bassey and attacking midfielder Scott Wright were unavailable.

“We’ve done it for the guys who are not here,” said McAllister. “They were desperate to be here, staff and players. So it’s a good day for the club.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He (Gerrard) is very, very happy. We spoke to him prior to the game and we had some feedback from the guys he was in contact with and afterwards we spoke to him as well. He's delighted.”

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister gives instructions from the technical area during Sunday's Old Firm match at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

McAllister hailed the collective spirit of a Rangers team in which Robby McCrorie, making his league debut in goal, and makeshift right-back Leon Balogun both excelled.

“Bearing in mind we’ve had players play through injury, it’s been difficult to make selections because we’ve been waiting on some protocols and rules on Covid, close contacts,” he added.

“So it’s been an immense effort from everyone at the club. Leon signed here as a centre-back but he’s very much in our thoughts as a third-choice right back.

“And I thought today he showed, defensively, that he’s very, very capable of playing there against a difficult opponent.

“But it was a proper man’s performance. I know it’s a phrase Graeme Souness uses a lot – a proper man’s performance.

“I thought from one through to 11 we were outstanding. But, if I had to pick one, Leon was superb. I thought he dealt with his side of the pitch very well. He joined in when he could. But his defensive display shows why we brought him here.

“I’ve spoken about Robby quite a lot within the club this season. We’ve seen a big change in this young man, a maturity around his demeanour.

“I think he feels he belongs now. Last season, getting to Livingston on loan was so valuable to him. He’s grown and grown and looks an impressive figure now.”

McAllister is hopeful the performance and result will deliver real momentum for Rangers after a difficult opening few weeks of the campaign.

"A lot has been thrown at us in the last two or three games but I thought we were more recognisable today,” he said.

"It's a massive boost in confidence and when everybody comes together like that, the players must have enjoyed it

“The players can go away and reflect on this game. When they look back at the highlights and look back at the game, they’ll see that’s the sort of levels we’ve stood for in the last couple of seasons – especially last season. Out of possession and in possession, I thought we were excellent today.”

McAllister was unable to clarify whether 19-year-old right-back Patterson will be forced to withdraw from the Scotland squad who gather this week for the World Cup 2022 qualifying triple-header against Denmark, Moldova and Austria.

“I’ve no idea,” he said. "It's the rules and regulations of Covid protocols.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.