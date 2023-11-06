Candid Leon Balogun reveals tough Rangers weeks and explains Philippe Clement presence - 'that is not a dig at Mick Beale'
Leon Balogun always comes across as a laid-back kind of guy, but even he started to feel slightly anxious after not being involved in the early weeks of Philippe Clement’s tenure as Rangers manager.
Brought back to Ibrox in the summer by Michael Beale, the Englishman’s exit left Balogun in something of a quandary. When exactly, if at all, was he going to feature under the new boss? Clement isn’t a man for individual heart-to-hearts but did assure the squad collectively that all would get a chance if they could demonstrate that they merited one. And he has been as good as his word.
Balogun was handed a first appearance since mid-August in last week’s thrashing of Dundee and strolled through it so comfortably that he retained his place for Sunday’s Viaplay Cup semi-final victory over Hearts. And the 35 year-old is content to be back making a telling contribution to the cause.
“I am very, very happy at the moment,” he revealed. “I am coming off the back of quite some tough weeks shall we say. I found myself out of the (matchday) squad. So to come back from that I am just really, really grateful. Of course, it was a predicament where you start to think (about the future). I’m a bit on the older side now, so I have seen pretty much everything. But I did think, ‘okay, yeah, let’s see how this goes.’
“You could probably say I had a point to prove, but that’s not how I felt. I just thought, ‘you know what? This is my time to play for my club again.’ I was never one to stick my head in the sand and give up so I just stayed patient and tried to do my thing in training. I was needed last Wednesday. I stepped up and I was rewarded.”
Clement’s arrival has placed the entire squad on alert, aware that standards have risen. “He’s very demanding,” confirmed Balogun. “If you look at his stature and his presence it’s different – and that is not a dig at Mick Beale. They are just two completely different characters and he’s got everyone on their toes.
“I wouldn’t say it’s fearful, it’s not intimidating. But you look at him and you think, ‘okay, let me make sure I’m on my A game here.’ He asks for standards the whole time and he comes across as quite strict.
“But he gives you a good level of confidence. He spoke to the whole squad and said that if you work hard that everyone will get their chance. He’s very clear, which I like. That’s why everyone is on their toes, you feel as though you don’t really have a guarantee.”
Having helped Rangers to the final, Balogun hopes he will be given a chance next month to bring the trophy back to Ibrox for the first time since 2011. He added: “It feels good to be in the final. When I walked out onto the pitch I thought to myself, ‘it’s nice to be back again’. I am happy we have made it through. The club hasn’t won it in 12 years so obviously it is massive. If I was to be involved in that, having come back for a second spell, then I would be happy beyond measure.”