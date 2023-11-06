Leon Balogun always comes across as a laid-back kind of guy, but even he started to feel slightly anxious after not being involved in the early weeks of Philippe Clement’s tenure as Rangers manager.

Brought back to Ibrox in the summer by Michael Beale, the Englishman’s exit left Balogun in something of a quandary. When exactly, if at all, was he going to feature under the new boss? Clement isn’t a man for individual heart-to-hearts but did assure the squad collectively that all would get a chance if they could demonstrate that they merited one. And he has been as good as his word.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Balogun was handed a first appearance since mid-August in last week’s thrashing of Dundee and strolled through it so comfortably that he retained his place for Sunday’s Viaplay Cup semi-final victory over Hearts. And the 35 year-old is content to be back making a telling contribution to the cause.

Leon Balogun has started both of Rangers' past two matches and has impressed.

“I am very, very happy at the moment,” he revealed. “I am coming off the back of quite some tough weeks shall we say. I found myself out of the (matchday) squad. So to come back from that I am just really, really grateful. Of course, it was a predicament where you start to think (about the future). I’m a bit on the older side now, so I have seen pretty much everything. But I did think, ‘okay, yeah, let’s see how this goes.’

“You could probably say I had a point to prove, but that’s not how I felt. I just thought, ‘you know what? This is my time to play for my club again.’ I was never one to stick my head in the sand and give up so I just stayed patient and tried to do my thing in training. I was needed last Wednesday. I stepped up and I was rewarded.”

Clement’s arrival has placed the entire squad on alert, aware that standards have risen. “He’s very demanding,” confirmed Balogun. “If you look at his stature and his presence it’s different – and that is not a dig at Mick Beale. They are just two completely different characters and he’s got everyone on their toes.

“I wouldn’t say it’s fearful, it’s not intimidating. But you look at him and you think, ‘okay, let me make sure I’m on my A game here.’ He asks for standards the whole time and he comes across as quite strict.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement celebrates the win over Hearts at Hampden.

“But he gives you a good level of confidence. He spoke to the whole squad and said that if you work hard that everyone will get their chance. He’s very clear, which I like. That’s why everyone is on their toes, you feel as though you don’t really have a guarantee.”