Generous Danilo explains handing over mask to Rangers fan and wife's song request
Rangers fans have been looking for someone to fill the void left by Alfredo Morelos’ summer departure and in Danilo, they might well have their man. The Colombian at his peak was part lethal goalscorer, part cult figure and his Brazilian successor is already showing signs that he is from a similar mould.
Danilo didn’t score in the Viaplay Cup semi-final victory over Hearts but won the penalty – converted by James Tavernier – that sent Rangers on their way. His most colourful contribution, though, came after the match. Spotting a young fan wearing a protective facemask similar to his own and waving a Brazilian flag, the former Feyenoord frontman couldn’t help but be drawn towards it, where he was quickly persuaded to part with his shirt. He still has some way to go before his contribution can be compared to Morelos’ but he is off to a good start.
“When I went out I saw the Brazilian flag and the boy with the mask,” Danilo said. “So that was really special. I don’t have words for the love that the fans give me. I just want to give something back. It just reminds me of when I was a young boy as well. I also wanted a shirt of a footballer. I was really happy I was able to do it. I never got one when I was younger! I really liked Ronaldo when I was a kid, but I never had the time to really watch him in the stadium. I think this was a dream for the boy. I hope if he becomes a football player he can make his dreams come true and keep enjoying what he is doing.”
Danilo already has his own song too to the tune of Oasis’ ‘She’s Electric’, something he’s found himself singing along to in his private moments. “The song is brilliant,” he added. “I love hearing it. Yesterday actually I was with my wife and said, ‘Dani are you going to sing your song?’ And I said, ‘yeah!’ I just love this song and it’s become stuck in my head.”
Rangers will now be heavy favourites to lift the trophy against Aberdeen back at Hampden on December 17 and Danilo is already eagerly anticipating it. “It is a dream come true,” he added. “It is amazing to play over here and to achieve the first final is something to be proud of.”