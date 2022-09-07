Calvin Bassey admits to Rangers 'weird feeling' but denies Ajax win over former team-mates was 'easy'

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men were miles off it as the Dutch champions struck three times before half-time to repeat Celtic’s winning scoreline from the weekend with ex-Ibrox star Bassey cruising through the 90 minutes at left-back.

The Nigerian international departed Rangers in the summer in a £20m move to the Amsterdam outfit and while admitting he wants his ex-club to win every other week, he was delighted to help his new side get off to the perfect start.

He told BT Sport: “I wouldn’t say it was easy for us. We just executed what the manager wanted from us at the right times.

“There is still work to be done for us to get better but we are pleased with the performance and we are getting there.

"I am buzzing but it’s a weird feeling. When I’m not playing against the boys, I wish them all the best.

“I am always rooting for them to win but being on the pitch against them, you need to switch that focus and give 100 per cent.

“I am just happy to get the win.

Ajax defender Calvin Bassey applauds supporters after his team's 4-0 victory over his former club Rangers. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)