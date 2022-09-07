Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers guilty of something 'that can never happen' after successive 4-0 losses

The Ibrox side were 3-0 down by half-time in their opening Champions League group game and, as against Celtic last Saturday, conceded another goal after the interval to lose 4-0.

It is the first time Rangers have conceded four goals in successive games since 1982, when Alex Ferguson’s Aberdeen beat them 4-0 on the last day of the season and 4-1 after extra time in the Scottish Cup final seven days later. Rangers face Aberdeen at midday at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Van Bronckhorst stressed that people had to be realistic when considering the latest heavy defeat on a night where group favourites Liverpool lost 4-1 at Napoli.

“To compete in the Champions League you need hundreds of millions (of pounds),” he said. “If you look at all the squads you are facing now - Ajax and Liverpool. For us to compete with them, it’s too much to ask.

“We want to compete but we want to compete with the squad we have and are able and capable of making. We knew it was going to be tough and that showed.”

The manager could not deny that 4-0 successive defeats represent a major problem for an Ibrox manager.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst attempts to spur his players from the touchline during the 4-0 defeat at Ajax. (Photo by MAURICE VAN STEEN/AFP via Getty Images)

“Eight goals in two games is too much for Rangers,” he said. “That can never happen. Of course, with the opponent (being so) very strong in the Champions League you can lose a game but not with so much difference, (especially) if you see the way we gifted the goals.”

Van Bronckhorst stressed how determined he was to lead Rangers through such a difficult spell.

“We have to bounce back,” he said. “It's not easy because of the knock we had on Saturday and today again, but it's the only thing we can do.

“Saturday is going to be a big game for us because it's a tough game away at Pittodrie and we have two days to prepare.