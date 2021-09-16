BT Sport pundit Chris Sutton slams Rangers over 'security risk' media rejection at Europa League game

BT Sport Pundit Chris Sutton

Sutton took to Twitter after learning of the broadcasters programme re-think which will see the matches hosted from London, rather than on location.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However the broadcasters’ request for media access was rejected on security grounds according to Sutton.

He tweeted: “I’m not allowed to work on the Celtic game tonight from a studio at Ibrox along with Neil Lennon as Stewart Robertson the Rangers CEO says we are a security risk. Good to see Rangers ground breaking diversity and inclusion campaign ‘Everyone Anyone’ is working well…”

Celtic are in action on BT Sport3 at 5.45pm followed by Rangers at 8pm.