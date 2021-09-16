BT Sport pundit Chris Sutton slams Rangers over 'security risk' media rejection at Europa League game

Rangers’ decision to turn down BT Sports’ request to have Neil Lennon and Chris Sutton broadcast from Ibrox at tonight’s Europa League games has been slammed by the former Celtic striker.

By David Oliver
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 3:12 pm
BT Sport Pundit Chris Sutton

Sutton took to Twitter after learning of the broadcasters programme re-think which will see the matches hosted from London, rather than on location.

The pundit was due to watch Celtic’s game with Real Betis alongside his former Parkhead team-mate and two-time Celtic manager Neil Lennon before turning attentions to the live action with Rangers hosting Olympique Lyonnais.

However the broadcasters’ request for media access was rejected on security grounds according to Sutton.

He tweeted: “I’m not allowed to work on the Celtic game tonight from a studio at Ibrox along with Neil Lennon as Stewart Robertson the Rangers CEO says we are a security risk. Good to see Rangers ground breaking diversity and inclusion campaign ‘Everyone Anyone’ is working well…”

Celtic are in action on BT Sport3 at 5.45pm followed by Rangers at 8pm.

