BT Sport studio re-think as Chris Sutton and Neil Lennon 'denied' Rangers match access

Broadcasters screening the Old Firm’s Europa League games this evening have been forced to re-think plans after two BT Sport pundits were not granted media access.

By David Oliver
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 2:51 pm
Neil Lennon chats to BT Sport's Chris Sutton (left) during his time as manager of Hibs. (Picture: SNS)
Former Celtic players Chris Sutton and Neil Lennon were scheduled to watch Celtic’s match against Real Betis remotely, on location at Ibrox, before taking in the live action as Rangers hosted Lyon and provide analysis on the games.

However, according to The Daily Record, BT Sport have now changed their planned programming as the company was told the duo could not be accommodated at the ground on security grounds.

The games, which kick off at 5.15pm and 8pm respectively, will now be hosted from the BT studio in London, rather than the southside of Glasgow.

Former Celtic manager Lennon has turned to media analysis since his Parkhead exit earlier this year, providing punditry for the satellite station and BBC Radio Five Live. Outspoken pundit Sutton is a regular on BT output, and is also a newspaper columnist.

