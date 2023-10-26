The axe has fallen on Joey Barton, Matt O'Riley sees plenty for Celtic to build on and some VAR alterations could be on the way ...

Celtic keen to build on Atletico Madrid display

Matt O’Riley feels Celtic can make further strides in the Champions League with better game management following their 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night. “Lots of positives, a very good performance for the most part," said the Celtic midfielder. "We lost a bit of control at times, especially at the start of the second half, but overall it was a good performance and very good goals against a defensive team. There were times, especially at the start of the second half, where we could have managed it a lot better in terms of slowing the game down, pulling a few guys under the ball and just keeping the ball for a bit. I know, naturally, you are at home and the crowd wants you to play quickly all the time but there are times when you’ve just got to slow it down and I think that’s something we will get better at.”

There’s a long way to go – Postecoglou staying grounded

Ange Postecoglou has played down the significance of Tottenham potentially moving five points clear at the Premier League summit with victory at Crystal Palace on Friday. Spurs returned to top spot on Monday with a 2-0 win at home to Fulham and play before Arsenal and Manchester City this weekend. Postecoglou insisted his primary focus is on improving the team after he was critical of their second-half display against Fulham. “It doesn’t really add any significance because whatever happens Friday night there’s still a full round of Premier League fixtures to be played and nothing of any real significance comes of that,” he said. “We’re in a good space at the moment but again we’ve still got plenty of work to do to make sure what we do now is sustainable. That’s the main thing. It’s not about making a short-term impact, it’s about building something which hopefully brings sustained opportunities of success for the club. There is a really good reason no manager will talk about winning a title in October or November because we know there’s a long way to go.”

Bristol Rovers sack manager Barton after series of disappointing results

Former Rangers midfielder Joey Barton has been sacked as manager of Sky Bet League One club Bristol Rovers. The 41-year-old only signed a new three-year deal with the Pirates in July 2022, but a run of one win in five matches has seen his tenure cut short. Rovers have placed Andy Mangan in interim charge, with Glenn Whelan, Danny Ventre and Anssi Jaakola working alongside him. A club statement read: “Bristol Rovers can confirm that the club has relieved first-team manager Joey Barton of his duties. Everyone at the club would like to thank Joey for all his efforts and wish him well in the future.”

Motherwell defender Souare facing spell on sidelines with ankle injury

Motherwell left-back Pape Souare faces another spell on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury. Souare suffered his second injury of the season in an internal game on Sunday morning, which was arranged after the previous day’s cinch Premiership meeting with St Johnstone was postponed. Kettlewell said: “Pape Souare sustained what looks like a pretty significant injury. I will not go into too many details just now because we are going through the process of scans, X-rays etc. We feel sorry for Pape, he has been numerous weeks trying to get back from a calf injury, he was looking really good, really strong, but unfortunately he takes a step back. We will support him and make sure he has got everything he needs and we will get a full diagnosis and take it from there.”

VAR protocols for next season to be considered for change

VAR protocols could be altered for next season depending on the outcome of discussions set to take place over the next few weeks. The game’s lawmaking body, the International Football Association Board, said a protocol review group will examine whether VAR protocols need any modifications. “Any proposed changes will be considered in collaboration with major football competitions with extensive experience of using the VAR system, prior to presenting any formal recommendations to The IFAB concerning amendments or trials,” an IFAB statement released on Thursday read. Two areas that have been keenly debated are whether the live audio between referees and VARs should be available for broadcast, and whether play could be stopped in the event of a serious error even after play has restarted. VAR protocols currently prevent that from happening, which meant that even when VAR Darren England realised his mistake in wrongly disallowing a goal by Liverpool striker Luis Diaz at Tottenham in September, he was unable to intervene. IFAB is also considering ways to improve player behaviour and could consider a trial or a law change to ensure that, in certain situations, only captains are permitted to talk to referees. It will also look at how existing laws – such as the six-second rule and sanctions for delaying restarts – could be more strictly enforced to reduce time-wasting.

