Steven Naismith is adamant he has seen enough flashes from Hearts this season to believe that his reign as manager will catch fire.

The 37-year-old former Rangers, Everton and Scotland attacker was appointed permanent boss after a spell in interim charge at the end of last season following the sacking of Robbie Neilson in April. Naismith has come under scrutiny at various points during an underwhelming start to the campaign in which the Jambos have won only three of their nine cinch Premiership matches.

A run of three wins in four games in all competitions at the end of September helped Hearts secure a place in the semi-final of the Viaplay Cup and climb to fourth in the league. However, there has been renewed criticism of the rookie boss in some quarters in the wake of the squandering of a two-goal lead against city rivals Hibs and then a meek showing in last weekend’s 4-1 defeat by Celtic.

“Some of our performances this season, that’s what gives us the confidence we can do it,” said Naismith, stressing his belief that his team are not far away from delivering a more consistent run of victories. “I think in some of the games where we have dropped points, the goals we’ve conceded have been self-inflicted. That’s a massive part of it.

Steven Naismith's Hearts team travel to Ibrox to face Rangers on Sunday.

“If we had not made those mistakes, we’re probably comfortable in a lot of those games and at least getting a draw. But when you give a team an advantage, they’ve then got something to hold on to which makes a game more difficult. If we cut out the basic errors, we can definitely go on a good run.

“We’re a good group. There’s a group there that want to do better, it’s not as if they’re suddenly just deciding not to do it. I think in the Hibs game, other than those 83 seconds (when Hibs scored twice), we were really good in aspects of the game, our press, winning the ball back, playing forward, gaining control of the game. You can’t just dismiss that. Really it’s been one game we’ve not lived up to the level we want to be at.”

Naismith admitted his first full season in charge has been “up and down so far”. He continued: “I think we had different parts early on in dealing with Europe and playing in games where we weren’t at the level and that’s why we dropped points against Dundee and Motherwell especially, the games after the European games. I think the performance against Aberdeen and some of the European performances were really good and the Hibs performance was really good until we conceded two goals in a short period of time. There’s a long way to go though (in the team’s development). It’s about constantly reinforcing what we want to do with the group of players and as the injuries come back, that gives us more competition for places which also helps the dynamic of the group.”