What TV channel are Rangers on against Borussia Dortmund? Europa League TV and stream details, kick-off info, team news

The Westenfalenstadion, otherwise known as the Signal Iduna Park, will be known as the BVB Borussia Stadion for UEFA purposes on Thursday – but it remains home of one of the most formidable sides on the continent and the famed ‘Yellow Wall’ of supporters.

However restrictions in Germany will mean only 10,000 fans are in attendance with a small section aside for Scottish fans… perhaps a good thing given the weather forecast in the region.

Both sides are sitting second in their respective leagues but Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been given a lift by news Ryan Jack is back and fit to play, although there are defensive concerns for the Rangers manager ahead of the trip.

That’s not all either – the Rangers manager also has one eye on the second leg later this month and so do his players – especially those walking a suspension tightrope in the Westenfalen.

Here’s what you need to know, and how to follow the action on Thursday evening…

Match details

What: UEFA Europa League

Rangers and Borussia Dortmund meet in the knock-out stage with the competition to conclude in SPain with May's final. (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

Who: Borussia Dortmund v Rangers

Referee: Clément Turpin (France)

Where: BVB Borussia Stadion, Dortmund

When: 5.45pm, Thursday, February 17, 2022

Domund head coach Marco Rose. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

How to watch

As with the other two major UEFA competitions, BT Sport holds the broadcast rights and after showing Rangers successfully qualify from their Europa League group including Lyon and Sparta Prague, the TV company will continue to follow Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side in the knock-out stage in the Conference League.

Coverage starts at 5.15pm on BT Sport 2 (Sky 414, Virgin 528) or online via the BT Sport app.

It forms the first half of a Scottish double-bill on the channel with action from Celtic’s home game from Bodo/Glimt in the new UEFA Conference competition following coverage from Germany.

Dortmund's Norwegian forward Erling Haaland is a doubt for the game. (Photo by UWE KRAFT / AFP) (Photo by UWE KRAFT/AFP via Getty Images)

Team news

RANGERS TEAM LINE-UP: Giovanni van Bronckhorst has named his side to face Borussia Dortmund.

The encouraging news for Rangers fans is that Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland looks set to miss the first leg. However, Dortmund are no one-man band with star names such as Thorgan Hazard, Mats Hummels, Jude Bellingham, Axel Witsel and Reus making them among the favourites for the competition. They also have Giovanni Reyna, son of former Rangers midfielder Claudio, who was named after Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Rangers will be without defender Leon Balogun who is still injured, and returning Swedish stopper Filip Helander also misses out and is not part of the European squad.

Instead Giovanni van Bronckhorst has opted for a tried and trusted team, though one with a surprising midfield partnership included.