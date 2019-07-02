Bookmakers make Rangers favourites to sign Daniel Sturridge after Liverpool exit

Have your say

Rangers are the favourites to sign striker Daniel Sturridge, according to the bookmakers.

The England international is a free agent after leaving Liverpool following six years on Merseyside.

Daniel Sturridge is a free agent after leaving Liverpool.

And odds on him joining up with former team-mate Steven Gerrard at Ibrox have been cut dramatically.

Behind Rangers are English Premier League newboys Aston Villa at 2/1, any MLS club at 3/1 and Brendan Rodgers' side Leicester City at 7/1.

Oddschecker spokesperson Callum Wilson said: “Steven Gerrard will be desperate to shatter Celtic's Scottish sovereignty, and his old Liverpool mucker could be the final piece of Rangers' puzzle.

"If he stays fit and hungry, Sturridge could be Stevie G's ticket into the Gers' folklore."

