Rangers outcast Kyle Lafferty could be set for adventure in Middle East

Kyle Lafferty is a target for clubs in both Qatar and Saudi Arabia, according to Sunday Life.

The Rangers striker has been told he's surplus to requirements at Ibrox after an unimpressive season playing under Steven Gerrard.

The Northern Irishman moved from Hearts for a six-figure fee last August but managed just six goals in limited playing time.

It now looks like he could be given the chance to receive a huge pay packet from a club in the Middle East.

Cypriot sides AEL Limassol and Apollon Limassol are also said to be interested in the 31-year-old.

