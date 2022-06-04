Billy Gilmour: Chelsea and Scotland midfielder ‘wanted’ for loan move as former boss eyes reunion

Former Chelsea boss Lampard handed the Scotland starlet his senior debut in 2019 and, according to talkSPORT, he is keen to take the 20-year-old to Goodison Park on loan next season.

Gilmour spent last season on loan at Norwich from Chelsea but the move proved to be a disastrous one with the former Rangers youngster struggling to make an impact as the Canaries finished bottom of the Premier League.

Lampard, who kept Everton up after replacing Rafael Benitez in January, remains a big fan of Gilmour and is also said to be keen on landing Blues team-mate Connor Gallagher as he looks to use his Stamford Bridge connections to bolster his squad.

Billy Gilmour in action for Scotland during the 3-1 defeat to Ukraine at Hampden on Wednesday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Gilmour, who has also been linked with a return to Rangers, is entering the final year of his current deal at Chelsea with the club yet to tie the midfielder down beyond the summer of 2023.