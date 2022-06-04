Celtic on sell-on fee alert as former Parkhead hero linked with big money move

The Parkhead club are due 10 per cent of any transfer fee the French side receive for the 25-year-old after inserting a clause into his contract when he was sold to the Ligue 1 outfit for £20million in 2018.
A number of clubs have been have been credited with an interest in the Frenchman ahead of his contract expiring in 2023, with Lyon prepared to sell in order to avoid losing the striker for nothing next summer.
According to Turkish outlet Cumhuriyet, Super Lig runners-up Fenerbahce are lining up an £18million bid for the striker who netted 22 goals in 36 appearances last season, which would see Celtic stand to bank £1.8million.
Dembele scored 51 goals in two seasons at Celtic after joining for a £500,000 training development fee from Fulham in 2016.
He was sold to Lyon in 2018 and has netted 67 times for the club, while he also spent six months on loan at Atletico Madrid.