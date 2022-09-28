Benfica vs Rangers: How to watch, TV details and kick off time for UEFA Champions League tie

The Union Bears give their backing to Rangers in last week's game against Benfica (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Scottish champions Rangers head to Portugal knowing only a win will do as they look to progress to the next stage UEFA Women’s Champions League qualifiers.

The Gers will line-up against Benfica tonight for a second leg clash at the Benfica Campus with hope they can overturn last week’s defeat at Ibrox and edge a step closer to the group stages of Europe’s elite women’s competition for the first time.

Over 3,500 fans attended last Wednesday’s game at Ibrox in a game that saw Benfica come from behind against the Blue Belles to win 3-2.

A controversial late own goal condemned Rangers to a Champions League second-round defeat by Benfica and left their group stage hopes on a knife edge.

Two goals from Jamaican striker Kayla McCoy looked like it would be enough to earn the Rangers a draw to take over to Lisbon, but late corner saw Benfica snatch a late victory when goalkeeper Victoria Esson was adjudged to have carried the ball over her own line after a wicked deflection.

However, the Gers will head to Portugal in a confident mood after a 100% start to their league campaign that has seen them make the perfect start to their title defence.

Ahead of tonight’s game, Rangers boss Thomson said: “We have no fear about the match – we have an attitude where we believe in ourselves.

"We have planned and prepared properly, we have a desire to win and a passion to win collectively so we are looking forward to the challenge this evening.”

What time is Benfica vs Rangers?

Where: Benfica Campus, Portugal, Wednesday 28 September, 7:30pm

Rangers progressed to the second round qualifying stage after a devastating second half performance put pay to Greek side PAOK back in August.

After a first half stalemate, goals from Nicola Docherty, Hannah Davison, an own-goal and top scorer Lizzie Arnot secured a path to the two-legged play-offs with Benfica, as the Gers ran out 4-0 winners.

Rangers had already disposed of Hungarian side Ferencvaros the previous Thursday thanks to a double strike from Jenny Danielsson and a late Brogan Hay goal, but went one better with a superb dismantling of the Greek side.

How to watch Rangers vs Benfica

