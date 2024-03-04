Motherwell defender Dan Casey should have been sent off during the Steelmen’s 2-1 win over Rangers, according to former referee Dermot Gallagher, who labelled the challenge “not a nice tackle”.

The Irishman, who went on to score the winner as Motherwell stunned the Premiership league leaders at Ibrox, caused a stir when he put in a strong challenge on young Rangers winger Ross McCausland during the first half. The force of the challenge resulted in McCausland leaving the pitch injured and former referee Gallagher, when asked to give his views on Sky Sports’ ref watch, believes Casey should have been dismissed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked why Casey’s challenge was not deemed worthy of a red card, Gallagher said: “I don’t know. I think it is a red card, I think it is a really, really bad tackle. The pace he goes in, everything about it … the lad had to leave the pitch and went home on crutches, I’m led to believe. Not a nice tackle.”

Rangers' Ross McCausland (L) is down injured after a tackle from Motherwell's Dan Casey (R).