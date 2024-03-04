Dermot Gallagher weighs in on Hearts-Celtic flashpoints and says one call was 'extremely harsh'

Former English Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher says the officials in Sunday’s powderkeg Hearts v Celtic match got one major decision absolutely correct – but two others are up for debate.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers hit out at “incompetence” from referee Don Robertson and his VAR John Beaton after Celtic winger Yang Hjun-jun was sent off after a review for a high challenge on Hearts’ Alex Cochrane, while there was also frustration at the decision – also precipitated by VAR – to award Hearts a penalty for a handball offence by Celtic midfielder Tomoki Iwata. Hearts went on to win the match 2-0, denting Celtic’s title hopes in the process.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Ref Watch, Gallagher said of the Yang red card: “I think the player is unlucky but I think it is a red card. I think the player is unlucky because he has no idea where the other player is and he's genuinely going in to the get the ball. But if you catch a player in the face with your studs, it's inevitable you're going to get a red card. I just think if you're going to catch someone with your studs in the face, you're going to get a red card.”

Referee Don Robertson checks the VAR monitor for a handball by Celtic's Tomoki Iwata.

Gallagher was also asked to analyse the Iwata incident and whether it was harsh, and he said: “I think so [ aharsh decision]. But what you would say is, we've seen this in the Scottish league all season. The one thing they've been consistent about, any incident like that has been penalised for handball. I think harsh, very, very unlucky. But to their credit, every single one they've given.”