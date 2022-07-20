BBC and Rangers media row resolved as broadcaster repeats apologies and pledges 'fullest possible coverage'

The broadcaster stopped sending representatives from Pacific Quay to Ibrox after concerns over coverage were raised and media credentials for some BBC staff denied.

But the stand-off has now ended and the two sides have buried the hatchet meaning coverage from the Edmiston Drive ground will now resume this season.

A BBC statement read: A disagreement between BBC Scotland and Rangers FC has limited the BBC’s ability to report from Ibrox Stadium over a long period of time. The BBC and Rangers FC have now agreed that it is in the best interests of the BBC’s audiences and Rangers supporters everywhere for the BBC and the club to resolve the dispute and to provide the fullest possible coverage of all Rangers’ matches.

"The BBC is committed to reporting the Scottish Premiership fully and fairly across all clubs. However it recognises that the club has genuine concerns about the accuracy and balance of some coverage.

"The BBC acknowledges that there have been occasions when parts of the coverage of Rangers FC have not met its editorial standards. It has apologised for those instances and is happy to repeat these apologies now.

"We look forward to a positive ongoing relationship with the club.”

Rangers confirmed the truce and the broadcast arrangement by re-tweeting the BBC statement, adding: “We acknowledge the recognition of past errors and the apology from BBC Scotland and the recent apology from Michael Stewart.

BBC Scotland will return to Ibrox this season. (Ian MacNicol/AFP via Getty Images)