Michael Stewart issues apology to Rangers and former Ibrox communications chief Jim Traynor

Former Hibs, Hearts and Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart is now a TV and radio pundit. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Former Scotland midfielder Stewart released a statement through his Twitter account on Monday morning.

“I would like to apologise to Jim Traynor for comments about him on the BBC Sportsound programme on Monday 3 February 2020 and any distress caused to him and his family,” he said.

"On the programme, I referred (to) Jim as a dangerous character, a bully and someone who tries to create division for personal gain.

"I had no justification for those remarks and I withdraw them unreservedly.

"I realise that my remarks and the subsequent social media storm caused Jim and his family a lot of upset which I sincerely regret.