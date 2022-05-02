Michael Stewart issues apology to Rangers and former Ibrox communications chief Jim Traynor

BBC Scotland pundit Michael Stewart has apologised to former Rangers director of communications Jim Traynor and the Ibrox club for comments he made two years ago.

By Stephen Halliday
Monday, 2nd May 2022, 9:36 am
Former Hibs, Hearts and Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart is now a TV and radio pundit. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Former Scotland midfielder Stewart released a statement through his Twitter account on Monday morning.

“I would like to apologise to Jim Traynor for comments about him on the BBC Sportsound programme on Monday 3 February 2020 and any distress caused to him and his family,” he said.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

"On the programme, I referred (to) Jim as a dangerous character, a bully and someone who tries to create division for personal gain.

"I had no justification for those remarks and I withdraw them unreservedly.

"I realise that my remarks and the subsequent social media storm caused Jim and his family a lot of upset which I sincerely regret.

“I am also conscious that my remarks have caused embarrassment to Rangers Football Club and I would like to apologise to them too.”

Michael StewartIbroxBBC ScotlandScotland
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.