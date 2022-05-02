Michael Stewart issues apology to Rangers and former Ibrox communications chief Jim Traynor

Former Scotland midfielder Stewart released a statement through his Twitter account on Monday morning.
“I would like to apologise to Jim Traynor for comments about him on the BBC Sportsound programme on Monday 3 February 2020 and any distress caused to him and his family,” he said.
"On the programme, I referred (to) Jim as a dangerous character, a bully and someone who tries to create division for personal gain.
"I had no justification for those remarks and I withdraw them unreservedly.
"I realise that my remarks and the subsequent social media storm caused Jim and his family a lot of upset which I sincerely regret.
“I am also conscious that my remarks have caused embarrassment to Rangers Football Club and I would like to apologise to them too.”