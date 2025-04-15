Rangers have a number of injury worries ahead of the game against Athletic Bilbao on Thursday. Cr: SNS Group.Rangers have a number of injury worries ahead of the game against Athletic Bilbao on Thursday. Cr: SNS Group.
Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers injury news: 7 out as Barry Ferguson sweats on 4 for Europa League tie at San Mames

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 14th Apr 2025, 13:26 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 07:08 BST

Here is the latest team news ahead of Athletic Bilbao v Rangers in the Europa League quarter final at Sam Mames on Thursday.

Rangers return to Europa League action this week as they head to Spain for the crucial quarter-final second leg clash with Athletic Bilbao at Estadio de San Mamés (kick-off: 8pm).

A much changed Rangers side secured a last-gasp 2-2 draw against Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday to give the team an injection of confidence going into the tie. An injury time goal from Ianis Hagi rescued an unlikely 2-2 draw at Pittodrie, despite the Glasgow giants being down to 10-men for the majority of the game.

Their La Liga opponents will still enter the game as huge favourites to win the tie though, despite being held to a 0-0 draw in last week’s first leg tie at Ibrox. They got a boost of their own at the weekend, having comeback from 1-0 down to beat Rayo Vallecano on Sunday evening. Can Rangers do the unthinkable and beat them on their home turf, though?

Ahead of the game at Estadio de San Mamés, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news:

Missed the weekend draw with Aberdeen due to a knock, but will hope to return for Thursday's second leg in Bilbao.

1. Ridvan Yilmaz - Rangers - DOUBT

Missed the weekend draw with Aberdeen due to a knock, but will hope to return for Thursday's second leg in Bilbao.

Suffered a calf injury late last month that is expected to sideline him until later in the month.

2. Yuri Berchiche - Athletic Bilbao - OUT

Suffered a calf injury late last month that is expected to sideline him until later in the month.

The Scottish international is available again after serving a one match suspension in last week's first leg clash at Ibrox.

3. John Souttar - Rangers - AVAILABLE

The Scottish international is available again after serving a one match suspension in last week's first leg clash at Ibrox.

The Dutch defender is out after being sent off in last week's first leg at Ibrox.

4. Robin Propper - Rangers - SUSPENDED

The Dutch defender is out after being sent off in last week's first leg at Ibrox.

