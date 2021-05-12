'Aribo was a god at left-back last time', 'Want to get 100 points', 'McLaughlin deserves credit': Rangers fans react to Steven Gerrard's line-up vs Livingston

James Tavernier, Jermain Defore, Glen Kamara, Connor Goldson and Joe Aribo arrive at the ground during the Scottish Premiership match between Livingston and Rangers at the Tony Macaroni Arena on May 12, 2021, in Livingston, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

From the selection, it seemed Joe Aribo would replace the Croatian – but it was nevertheless a strong side from Steven Gerrard.

@AndyDocherty13: “Wow, Aribo at LB. Wonder if anyone told Gerrard he could have experimented with formations at this stage.... Maybe 3412.”

Rangers: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Rangers: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@Loganmac_17: “Aribo LB, means we’re getting another Braga-esque goal.”

@cjnovo992: “When I started reading down the teamsheet and didn't see McGregor I thought for a second he was playing LB.”

@h_alexander11o4: “The last time Aribo played left back he was god against Braga if i remember correctly.”

@cp310104: “Would’ve been nice to see Leon King get a game but appreciate the want to get 100 points

@onlyoneamoruso: “Down to bare bones on the bench. I hope Leon King gets a few minutes.”

@Fake_Jamie: “McLaughlin deserves a lot of credit for this season. Played more than we all thought and he's been solid.”

@RampantRyanJack: “Just don’t lose lads. Please?”