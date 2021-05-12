Steven Gerrard names Rangers starting team line-up for final away trip, at Livingston, in Premiership-winning season
Champions Rangers are two games from an unbeaten league campaign and put their Premiership record on the line in West Lothian for the final midweek fixture card of season 2020-21.
Steven Gerrard’s side have two landmarks in sight after a dominant domestic league campaign which saw them tie up the title more than two months ago, without ever tasting defeat.
That unbeaten run is on the line at one of the venues where the team have dropped points this term – Livingston – where a 0-0 draw in August was the first time the team failed to win a competitive match
Also in sight is a triple-digit points tally with Gerrard's side on 96 with six available from the remaining two games.
Triple figures are also in sight of Alfredo Morelos but, with the Colombian’s tally sitting on 94 in Rangers colours – another six strikes to reach a century for the club is unlikely – but can’t be completely ruled out.
He starts the game, and here is who Steven Gerrard has selected to join him for the penultimate match of a memorable season with all those records on the line...