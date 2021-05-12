Steven Gerrard names Rangers starting team line-up for final away trip, at Livingston, in Premiership-winning season

Steven Gerrard’s side have two landmarks in sight after a dominant domestic league campaign which saw them tie up the title more than two months ago, without ever tasting defeat.

That unbeaten run is on the line at one of the venues where the team have dropped points this term – Livingston – where a 0-0 draw in August was the first time the team failed to win a competitive match

Also in sight is a triple-digit points tally with Gerrard's side on 96 with six available from the remaining two games.

Triple figures are also in sight of Alfredo Morelos but, with the Colombian’s tally sitting on 94 in Rangers colours – another six strikes to reach a century for the club is unlikely – but can’t be completely ruled out.

He starts the game, and here is who Steven Gerrard has selected to join him for the penultimate match of a memorable season with all those records on the line...

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. Jon McLaughlin Goalkeeper Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Buy photo

2. James Tavernier Defender, captain Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Buy photo

3. Jack Simpson Defender joined from Bournemouth in January - accelerating his pre-contract move lined up for the summer Photo: Ian MacNicol Buy photo

4. Connor Goldson Defender Photo: IAN MACNICOL Buy photo