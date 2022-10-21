Antonio Colak opens up on Rangers rivalry with Alfredo Morelos - 'he wants to be top man, so do I'

The statistics back that up with the Croatian international having scored 13 goals this season in comparison with Morelos who has just two to his name so far. Kemar Roofe’s return from injury in midweek will also provide a third option for the lone centre forward role in Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s favoured system.

Colak reveals it is all very cordial among rivals but does not back down in his determination to be seen as the regular number 9 most weeks.

“I set my target to be the number one striker and that’s what I’m working hard for,” he said. “Everyone wants to play but if the coach gives me the trust to start, I will look to pay him back.

Antonio Colak (R) replaces Alfredo Morelos during Rangers' recent Champions League match against Liverpool at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Me and Alfredo have a normal relationship as it is in any team. It’s like being in a big family. Of course everyone is fighting for their position. He wants to be the top man as a striker and I want to as well. We give everything in training and then it is down to the coaches.

“At the end of last season we saw Rangers having to play without a striker. It’s really difficult when you play so many games in a season. But the coach always says that we need everybody. If we’re all at our maximum levels we can win titles.”

Rangers were unimpressive in victory against Dundee in midweek and Colak shrugs that sometimes it can’t always be free-flowing football. He acknowledged the booing from the crowd following that result but hoped the fans would leave happier after today’s game with Livingston.

“The staff and the coaches always prepare us in the best possible way to play the best possible football,” he added. “We try to be as fresh as possible to make the best performances in terms of our power and speed.

Advertisement Hide Ad