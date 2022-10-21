The pair have been in regular contact since the current Rangers boss took over from Gerrard in November last year following the ex-Liverpool midfielder's move to Villa Park to take up his first managerial job in the English Premier League.

Gerrard lost his job on Wednesday night after a 3-0 defeat to Fulham left his Villa side with just two wins and nine points from the opening league 11 matches. Van Bronckhorst expressed sympathy for his Ibrox predecessor and tipped him to return as an improved boss in his next managerial role.

"Since I joined here I have been in regular contact with Steven about his time at Aston Villa and the games we play at Rangers," the Dutchman said. "It's something that's part of your job. I sent him a message as well this morning.

Former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was sacked by Aston Villa after a 3-0 defeat at Fulham. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad