Andy Goram: Rangers legend given terminal cancer diagnosis and could have just six months

The 58-year-old made the heartbreaking revelation in an interview with the Daily Record as he spoke about how he thought he had "severe indigestion” and lost four stone in four weeks.

Goram has opted against chemotherapy as it may only give him an extra 12 weeks having been told he had Level 4 oesophageal which spread to different parts of his body and was “inoperable”.

The five-time Scottish Premier Division winner, who also had spells at Motherwell, Hibs and Manchester United amongst others, was transferred to Wishaw General having failed to get a GP appointment before going for a scan at Monklands Hospital when his condition had worsened.

“It was as though my gullet was blocked,” he told the Record. “After a few weeks, it got worse and nothing was getting through.

“Everything I ate or drank didn’t get halfway to my stomach and I threw it back up.

“I had a CT scan at Monklands, then was rushed to Wishaw General and told my next of kin should be with me.

“That is when the alarm bells started ringing. I realised I had cancer.”

Former Rangers goalkeeper Andy Goram has been given six months to live. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

He added: “The specialist said if I take the chemotherapy, I’ve an average of nine months to go – an average.

“If I don’t take the chemo, I have an average of six.

“After seeing what it did to (ex-wife) Miriam, my decision was made after chats with her and Danny.

“Take chemotherapy and be in agony for the sake of an extra three months and zero quality of life? No thanks.”

Now Goram’s focus is on “being here as long as I possibly can”.

“They had to put a stent in my oesophagus to unblock the cancer blockage and help me swallow again,” he said. “The operation was a total success yet the pain was still unbearable.

“Now the priority was to get the right mixture and strength of painkillers along with morphine. I need to take my medication religiously or I’m in big trouble.

“I’ve been told by the doc, ‘Go enjoy your everyday life and be as normal as possible’.