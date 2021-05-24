Alloa 'close' to Rangers captain Barry Ferguson boss appointment after Kelty Hearts promotion and exit confirmed

Barry Ferguson has left Kelty after leading them to promotion. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The Lowland League side took Brechin City’s place in the SPFL by winning the pyramid play-off at the weekend. However less than 24 hours later reports emerged linking the Fife side’s manager with the vacant manager’s role at League One Alloa.

Kelty confirmed Ferguson would not be staying beyond his contract ending this month and the much-decorated captain of Rangers, who moved to the ambitious Lowland League side in 2018, could now replace an ex-Celtic captain, Peter Grant, in Clackmannanshire.

The Wasps were relegated from the Championship and Grant announced his exit shortly before the end of the season. However the Daily Record suggests Ferguson may yet be open to other options in the SPFL.

Kelty assistant manager Bob Malcolm celebrates at full time during a Scottish League Two play-off final second leg between Brechin City and Kelty Hearts at Glebe Park, on May 23, 2021, in Brechin, Scotland (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

At present there are six vacancies across the four leagues – at Alloa, Celtic, Dunfermline, Falkirk, Inverness and Ross County – while there is also speculation over Dundee United manager Micky Mellon’s future.

Kelty confirmed the exit of the management team of Ferguson and Bob Malcolm in a statement. It said: “Everyone at the club would like to thank Barry and his management team for their undoubted efforts and commitment during his three-year stay at the club. A period in which the club’s aim and remit of SPFL football was achieved by Barry and his staff following back to back Lowland League titles which we will be forever grateful for. We wish Barry and Bob all the very best in their next move, they will always have a warm welcome at New Central Park.”