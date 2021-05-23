Kelty Hearts promoted to League 2 as Brechin City head for Highland League

Kelty Hearts celebrate their promotion to League 2.

The Fifers defeated Brechin City 1-0 at Glebe Park to prevail 3-1 on aggregate in the Pyramid play-off, in the process relegating Michael Paton’s men to the Highland League.

An 88th-minute goal by Michael Tidser secured the win for Barry Ferguson’s team, who were defending a 2-1 lead from the first leg at New Central Park.

Both sides ended the outfit with ten men after Brechin’s Chris McKee was sent off for “foul and abusive language of a homophobic nature” by referee Craig Napier in the first half, while Kelty’s Scott Hooper was dismissed with six minutes remaining.

Kelty have risen through the ranks in SPFL pyramid, going from the East Super League in the juniors to the Lowland League and now the main senior set-up.