Alfredo Morelos: Sevilla reported to have 'made bid' for Rangers striker as Besiktas continue to circle

The 26-year-old Colombian is entering the final year of his contract at Ibrox and is recovering from thigh surgery, which ended his 2021-22 campaign prematurely.

Morelos has been consistently linked with a move away from Rangers, but with his deal entering its final stages, the club’s hierarchy have a decision to make on whether to cash in or try to renegotiate a new contract.

Estadio Deportivo claims that Sevilla have offered just under £8million for Morelos, although it is understood that this would likely fall short of Rangers’ valuation of the player.

Alfredo Morelos is Rangers most prolific goalscorer.

An arrival for HJK in 2017, Morelos has developed into Rangers’ main striker and is a key performer under current manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.