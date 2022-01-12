Rangers to recall striker loan spell in the Bundesliga - how he could be in Giovanni van Bronckhorst's plans

Rangers are set to recall Cedric Itten from his loan spell in Germany.

By Joel Sked
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 10:28 am
Cedric Itten could return to Rangers. Picture: (Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Swiss international has spent the first half of the season with Bundesliga side Greuther Fürth.

Fürth are stranded at the bottom of the table with just one win in 18 games. For Itten, he has made 12 appearances with just five starts, netting two goals, including one in a 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich.

German publication Kicker reports Rangers will exercise a break in the loan deal this month.

It is understood Itten doesn’t fit into the way Fürth boss Stefan Leitl wants to play.

The decision suggests he could feature under new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The 25-year-old has played for two clubs this season already having feature four times under Steven Gerrard before his switch to Germany.

Van Bronckhorst’s forward options include Alfredo Morelos, Fashion Sakala, Kemar Roofe and Jermain Defoe.

Roofe has had a recent injury issue, while Defoe has featured just once under Van Bronckhorst.

