Alfredo Morelos injury latest as Rangers striker ruled out of Colombia v Bolivia

The Rangers striker was seen with ice strapped to his upper leg after being substituted in the weekend win over Dundee and was also withdrawn from Rangers’ Europa League match against Red Star in Belgrade after going down injured twice last week.

Now, those issues appear to have caught up with the forward and he is unavailable for the first of two World Cup qualifiers for Reinaldo Rueda’s national side.

Morelos made the long-haul trip for the double-header against Bolivia and then Venezuela next Wednesday after making a similar journey at the end of January – but failed to even make the bench for either match in two consecutive 1-0 defeats to Peru and Argentina.

The most recent of his 15 caps came as a late substitute in the third-placed play-off win over Peru in the Copa America last July.

