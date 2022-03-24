Alfredo Morelos injury latest as Rangers striker ruled out of Colombia v Bolivia

Alfredo Morelos will miss Colombia’s match with Bolivia on Thursday, suffering ‘muscular overload’ according to reports in his homeland.

By David Oliver
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 7:39 pm
Updated Thursday, 24th March 2022, 7:43 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Rangers striker was seen with ice strapped to his upper leg after being substituted in the weekend win over Dundee and was also withdrawn from Rangers’ Europa League match against Red Star in Belgrade after going down injured twice last week.

Now, those issues appear to have caught up with the forward and he is unavailable for the first of two World Cup qualifiers for Reinaldo Rueda’s national side.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Morelos made the long-haul trip for the double-header against Bolivia and then Venezuela next Wednesday after making a similar journey at the end of January – but failed to even make the bench for either match in two consecutive 1-0 defeats to Peru and Argentina.

The most recent of his 15 caps came as a late substitute in the third-placed play-off win over Peru in the Copa America last July.

Read More

Read More
Rangers star sparks Covid concern with positive test ahead of Celtic clash

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Alfredo Morelos won't be adding to his 15 caps against Bolivia this week. (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
ColombiaDundeeBelgradeEuropa League
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.