Rangers star sparks Covid concern with positive test ahead of Celtic clash

Fashion Sakala has 17 caps and six international goals for Zambia. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The 25-year-old was due to meet up with his Zambia team-mates for a match against Congo in Turkey and then another clash in France against Guinea on March 29.

However the news has ruled him out of Aljosa Asanovic’s plans – and though he would be out of quarantine by April 3, the forward faces a fitness sweat to be ready for the match against Celtic.

The Zambian FA confirmed the striker’s result in an online statement which read: "Scotland based Chipolopolo striker Fashion Sakala has been ruled out of the international friendly matches during the FIFA window after testing positive for Covid-19.

"Sakala, who is on the books of Glasgow Rangers, was part of the 23-member squad named by Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic for Friday’s match against Congo-Brazzaville will be in quarantine for seven days.

"FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala says the Association has written to Glasgow Rangers on the players’ status and was awaiting formal correspondence.

"Sakala was scheduled to travel directly to Antalya for the Chipolopolo outing but has since been ruled after the Covid-19 results came out positive."

The striker is one of a number of Rangers players heading out on national duty with a return just days before the crucial top-of-the-table clash at Ibrox.

Ryan Jack is in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad, while Ibrox team-mates including Alfredo Morelos, Filip Helander and Glen Kamara as well as Nigerian trio Joe Aribo, Leon Balogun and Calvin Bassey.