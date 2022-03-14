Liverpool keen on Celtic's Ben Doak in cut-price Anfield transfer for latest Scottish recruit

The 16-year-old made his debut in January and became Celtic’s second youngest player in the club’s history – but he’s still not on a full-time deal and the Reds could capitalise and take advantage of his contractual status, settling up with an arbitrary development fee rather than a transfer fee for the winger.

Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League hopefuls are said to be tracking the youngster after he broke into Ange Postecoglou’s plans earlier this year, starring against Dundee United and Rangers while impressing in the Lowland league with the Celtic colts.

Celtic have blooded several players through from the B-team and youth squads under Postecoglou but his taste of the top team may not be enough to tempt him to stay with The Athletic reporting “the draw of one of Europe’s elite, with a pedigree for developing and promoting young players under Jurgen Klopp seems to have proved too powerful”.

Doak’s talents have already been recognised by Scotland at under-16 and under-17 and his grandfather Martin played for Morton, but now looks set to be the next talented academy player to be prised away from Lennoxtown. following the likes of Liam Morrison and Barry Hepburn, who were spotted by Bayern Munich, and Josh Adam who joined Manchester City at a similar age.

Doak wouldn’t be the first promising youngster to be picked up from the Academies of Scottish clubs by Liverpool either – nor even the first with a family football background.

Klopp’s side swooped for Falkirk youngster Tony Gallacher back in 2018, with the left-back being tracked by some of Europe’s top clubs as a player of potential with a high upside. Liverpool took the plunge and agreed a £200,000 deal with the Bairns, but Gallagher made only a single appearance for the Reds in a cup tie against Aston Villa before moving on loan to Toronto FC. The nephew of Hearts goalkeeping coach Paul Gallacher returned north to St Johnstone this season.

The Reds’ scouting north of the border also had them among several clubs keen on Leon King before he agreed his latest extension at Rangers.

Ben Doak is attracting interest from Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)