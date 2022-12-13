Alex Kpakpe 'plays in Rangers bounce match' as Michael Beale runs rule over ex-Chelsea starlet

Rangers are reportedly running the rule over former Chelsea youngster Alex Kpakpe.

The 18-year-old defender left Stamford Bridge last month after struggling with a number of injury and illness issues over the past few years.

He is now looking for a new club and, according to The Athletic, has pitched up at Ibrox with recently-appointed Rangers boss Michael Beale keen to take a closer look at the player with a view to possibly adding him to the Academy squad.

Kpakpe spent four years at Chelsea and signed his first professional contract with the club in February last year. The Ivorian, who is eligible to represent England at international level and can play left-back, centre-back or centre midfield, made nine appearances for the Blues in the U18 Premier League, scoring one goal against Southampton in September 2020.

His two older cousins – Ryan and Steven Sessegnon – are on the books of Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham respectively.