Aberdeen vs Rangers injury news: 7 out but Barry Ferguson able to welcome back quartet for Pittodrie

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 11th Apr 2025, 10:52 BST

Here is the latest team news ahead of Aberdeen v Rangers in the Scottish Premiership at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Rangers return to Scottish Premiership this weekend with a visit to Aberdeen following their Europa League exploits in midweek (kick-off: 12pm).

Barry Ferguson got the response he called for against Athletic Bilbao on Thursday as a resilient 10-man Rangers battled for a 0-0 draw against the La Liga outfit, but the interim boss will be eyeing another big performance from his team as he calls for more consistency in their domestic displays.

It’ll be no easy task though, with Aberdeen coming into the game on the back of two confidence boosting victories over Ross County and Motherwell. Their eyes are firmly set on catching Hibs in third place, and will hope to topple Rangers at Pittodrie for the second time this season.

Ahead of the game at Pittodrie, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news:

Has had his fair share of injuries this season, and is currently out with a shoulder problem. Misses the game against Rangers.

1. Dimitar Mitov - Aberdeen - OUT

Has had his fair share of injuries this season, and is currently out with a shoulder problem. Misses the game against Rangers.

Took a heavy blow to the head in Thursday's 0-0 draw with Athletic Bilbao and will almost certainly miss out against Aberdeen.

2. Bailey Rice - Rangers - OUT

Took a heavy blow to the head in Thursday's 0-0 draw with Athletic Bilbao and will almost certainly miss out against Aberdeen.

Back from suspension after missing the Europa League quarter-final in midweek.

3. John Souttar - Rangers - AVAILABLE

Back from suspension after missing the Europa League quarter-final in midweek.

Needed surgery on a shoulder injury earlier in the campaign, and is unlikely to be seen again this season.

4. Gavin Molloy - Aberdeen - OUT

Needed surgery on a shoulder injury earlier in the campaign, and is unlikely to be seen again this season.

