Rangers return to Scottish Premiership this weekend with a visit to Aberdeen following their Europa League exploits in midweek (kick-off: 12pm).

Barry Ferguson got the response he called for against Athletic Bilbao on Thursday as a resilient 10-man Rangers battled for a 0-0 draw against the La Liga outfit, but the interim boss will be eyeing another big performance from his team as he calls for more consistency in their domestic displays.

It’ll be no easy task though, with Aberdeen coming into the game on the back of two confidence boosting victories over Ross County and Motherwell. Their eyes are firmly set on catching Hibs in third place, and will hope to topple Rangers at Pittodrie for the second time this season.

Ahead of the game at Pittodrie, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news:

Dimitar Mitov - Aberdeen - OUT Has had his fair share of injuries this season, and is currently out with a shoulder problem. Misses the game against Rangers.

Bailey Rice - Rangers - OUT Took a heavy blow to the head in Thursday's 0-0 draw with Athletic Bilbao and will almost certainly miss out against Aberdeen.

John Souttar - Rangers - AVAILABLE Back from suspension after missing the Europa League quarter-final in midweek.