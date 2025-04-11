A resilient Rangers performance ensured they’ll have everything to play for in next week’s Europa League quarter-final after they fought their way to a 0-0 draw against Athletic Bilbao in the first leg at Ibrox.
Reduced to 10-men after just 13 minutes when Robin Propper was given a straight red card after a foul on Nico Williams, the Gers had to withstand heavy pressure throughout, but secured a valiant draw late on when Liam Kelly expertly saved Alejandro Berenguer’s 82nd minute penalty to send the home fans into raptures.
Following the game, interim head coach Barry Ferguson praised the performance of his players, who were forced to dig in after Propper’s early sending off. "We're still in the tie," he said. "I said to them before the game, we need to make sure we're in this tie. And certainly the tie is there for us to go in and try and get through to the semi-finals. But it's the same for Bilbao. They're still in the tie. They're at home. But we'll go and give it our best shot. We'll set it up in a way that it'll try and get us, hopefully, into the semi-final."
The teams meet against at the Estadio de San Mamés next Thursday, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm.
Here, we take a look at the best photos of Rangers fans - and some travelling Athletic Bilbao supporters - at Ibrox last night.