21 brilliant photos of Rangers fans at Ibrox during the 0-0 Europa League draw with Athletic Bilbao - gallery

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 11th Apr 2025, 09:02 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 09:14 BST

Rangers battling to an deserved 0-0 draw against Athletic Bilbao in their Europa League quarter-final first leg at Ibrox on Thursday night in front of around 51k fans.

A resilient Rangers performance ensured they'll have everything to play for in next week's Europa League quarter-final after they fought their way to a 0-0 draw against Athletic Bilbao in the first leg at Ibrox.

Reduced to 10-men after just 13 minutes when Robin Propper was given a straight red card after a foul on Nico Williams, the Gers had to withstand heavy pressure throughout, but secured a valiant draw late on when Liam Kelly expertly saved Alejandro Berenguer’s 82nd minute penalty to send the home fans into raptures.

Following the game, interim head coach Barry Ferguson praised the performance of his players, who were forced to dig in after Propper’s early sending off. "We're still in the tie," he said. "I said to them before the game, we need to make sure we're in this tie. And certainly the tie is there for us to go in and try and get through to the semi-finals. But it's the same for Bilbao. They're still in the tie. They're at home. But we'll go and give it our best shot. We'll set it up in a way that it'll try and get us, hopefully, into the semi-final."

The teams meet against at the Estadio de San Mamés next Thursday, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Rangers fans - and some travelling Athletic Bilbao supporters - at Ibrox last night.

Rangers fans before the UEFA Europa League quarter-final, first leg match at Ibrox.

1. Still dreaming

Rangers fans before the UEFA Europa League quarter-final, first leg match at Ibrox. | PA

Rangers fans outside the stadium ahead of the UEFA Europa League quarter-final.

2. On my shoulders!

Rangers fans outside the stadium ahead of the UEFA Europa League quarter-final. | PA

Rangers fans outside the stadium before the UEFA Europa League quarter-final.

3. Roar them on

Rangers fans outside the stadium before the UEFA Europa League quarter-final. | PA Photo: PA

Rangers fans during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final, first leg match at Ibrox.

4. Ibrox

Rangers fans during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final, first leg match at Ibrox. | PA

