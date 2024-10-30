Aberdeen versus Rangers. Comfortably one of the biggest games of the season in normal circumstances, but with Philippe Clement’s Gers already six points behind the high-flying Dons, few fixtures have been as important as this one in recent years.

With Jimmy Thelin’s side on a run of eight wins from their first nine games, Aberdeen will be desperate to build on their outstanding early season form and prove their title credentials by moving nine points clear of Rangers in third.

For the visiting Ibrox giants, defeat is unthinkable. Heading into the game in patchy form, Rangers were able to bounce back from a disappointing defeat to Kilmarnock with a 2-1 win over St Mirren at the weekend, but failure to win on Wednesday evening will have huge ramifications on any title aspirations they may have this year.

With Aberdeen clear of their rivals in the league, many have attested that the Dons are simply a better side than Rangers, though the notion has been scoffed at by those of a royal blue persuasion, confident that they can haul back the points difference come the end of the campaign.

But which players would make a combined Aberdeen and Rangers starting XI, based on their displays in the opening throws of the 24/25 season?

Here are the XI players who would make up the combined Aberdeen and Rangers XI, using the popular football statistics website FotMob.

1 . GK: Dimitar Mitov - Aberdeen An outstanding start to the season puts the Bulgarian ahead of Jack Butland in this combined XI. Has conceded just eight goals in nine games and is producing a 76.5% save percentage for the Dons. His average rating is 7.52 for the season so far. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: James Tavernier - Rangers While Nicky Devlin's form saw receive a maiden call-up to the Scotland squad, it is the Rangers captain who is performing the best of the two right-backs. He has an average rating of 7.70. He's created more chances than any other full-back in the division and wins 77.3% of his tackles. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: John Souttar - Rangers While Aberdeen's Gavin Molloy has been lauded for his impressive start to life at Pittodrie, it is Scotland international Souttar who takes his place at centre-back. Rated at an average of 7.19 for his performances this year, he's won more aerial duels than 92% of other defenders in the league. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales