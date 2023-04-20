Aberdeen accused of 'whipping up a storm' ahead of Rangers clash over Graeme Shinnie red card appeal

Ex-Rangers striker Kris Boyd believes Aberdeen knew what they were doing in whipping “up a storm” ahead of the meeting with his former club when they appealed the Graeme Shinnie red card.

The Dons captain was sent off late in the team’s 1-0 win over Ross County on Friday night following a VAR intervention after a challenge on Jack Baldwin. The Scottish FA chucked out the appeal, adding an extra game so it became a four rather than three-match ban which prompted criticism from both the club and PFA Scotland.

Boyd, speaking to the Scottish Sun, is adamant Aberdeen knew they would lose the appeal with it being “an open-and-shut case” – but they did so to “stand up for the club”.

“They only did it to whip up a storm ahead of their big league clash with Rangers at Pittodrie this weekend,” he said. “It was a timely, calculated move by Dons chairman Dave Cormack and new chief executive Alan Burrows to show the club’s fans they’re one of them. To prove they’re prepared to take on the powers-that-be at the SFA and stand up for the club, no matter what.

“I genuinely cannot think of another plausible explanation as to why the club decided to fight that decision. Because, I’m sorry, there was just no way in the world Shinnie’s ban was going to be overturned.

"There was absolutely no way it was going to be downgraded. So the fact they decided to go ahead with it could only mean one thing. It was grandstanding to the supporters and making a conscious effort to get them onside.”

Boyd believes it was a sending off, noting the tackle “may have been fine 30 years ago”.

"People who come out with that line of reasoning need to get a grip,” he said. It’s the kind of tackle that has been outlawed for a long time now, no matter what anyone thinks.”

Graeme Shinnie will now miss Aberdeen's next four matches. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)