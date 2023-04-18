Aberdeen 'insulted' by Graeme Shinnie ban increase as furious Dons demand new red card appeal hearing

Aberdeen say they have been “insulted” over the decision to increase Graeme Shinnie’s ban to four games after losing their appeal against his red card at Ross County.

The club failed with their unfair dismissal case and the tribunal panel decided an extra game should be added under Scottish FA rules which allow them to do so if they determine the claim either had no prospect of success; or was an “abuse of process or a delaying tactic”; or was deemed to be “frivolous”.

Shinnie was shown a straight red card in stoppage time of Aberdeen’s 1-0 win over Ross County on Friday night – following a VAR intervention – after following through on a strong ball-winning challenge on Jack Baldwin.

The serious foul play offence against County carries an automatic two-game ban and that was extended to four matches after his previous red card and the failed appeal.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie received a red card for this late challenge on Jack Baldwin following a VAR check in the 1-0 win over Ross County. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The on-loan Wigan player misses Sunday’s visit of Rangers plus the Dons’ first three cinch Premiership matches after the split but Aberdeen are demanding that the case is heard again after releasing a statement entitled “Aberdeen FC in disbelief and shocked by appeal outcome”.

It read: “In the cold light of day, we very carefully considered the decision to appeal Graeme Shinnie’s red card at last Friday’s game against Ross County.

“We eventually decided to appeal in the belief that it had merit and a chance of success after watching the footage numerous times, listening to the various professional pundits on the matter and discussing it with the player and the manager.

“In setting out our appeal, we also reviewed similar tackles in the Scottish Premiership in the last six months where at least two players, who have unintentionally caught an opponent in the follow through of a tackle and were red-carded after VAR reviews, have had their ban over-turned on appeal and their suspensions quashed.

“Each appeal is heard on its own merits, which means that no prior case/appeal decisions are considered. The legal system for hundreds of years has used and relied upon prior cases as evidence. We believe that the omission of these key prior appeal findings will continue to affect consistency of decision-making.

“Scottish FA rules prohibit us from commenting publicly on such decisions, but having been accused of presenting a frivolous appeal our supporters need to know that this is not only insulting to the Club but grossly unfair and entirely untrue. To add a further match ban seems ridiculously harsh and unnecessary.